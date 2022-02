Una niña de 14 años presuntamente intenta contratar a sicario para matar a su exnovio

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida's ban on teaching critical race theory in schools and workplaces is back in the House for discussion on Tuesday. House Bill 7, entitled "Individual Freedom," would, according to the legislature, "expand" the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992 and protections of the Florida Educational Equity Act.

HB 7 would block teaching racially-focused subjects and examinations from educational curriculum or workplace trainings. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis first announced the idea behind the legislation at a December 2021 event in Wildwood, Fla., where he called it the “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids And Employees Act,” or “Stop WOKE Act,” which would codify current state Department of Education bans on critical race theory into law.