Una mujer de Indiana supuestamente vendió a su hija de 13 años y la obligó a casarse con un hombre de 27 años

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving is now over - and chances are, you probably have a lot of leftovers from the big holiday dinner. So what do you do with them now to make sure they don't go to waste?

First, you want to make sure you're storing them properly so they don't go bad. Once you've done that, it's up to you and how creative you feel like getting with your leftovers.