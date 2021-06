Un robot de manicura ahora pinta uñas en diez minutos por solo $8

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) -- The man who troopers say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hernando County on Sunday then attempted to hide the body behind a bait shop was wanted in Minnesota for torturing and killing his ex-girlfriend's cats, according to documents obtained by 8 On Your Side.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, 28-year-old Joseph Charles Strickland hit and killed a 32-year-old Spring Hill man around 12:10 a.m. Sunday on Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville. Troopers say Strickland then drove the body to the back of a bait shop in Spring Hill and dumped the remains. Investigators later found a human leg along Cortez Boulevard, according to the FHP.