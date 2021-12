Tiroteo en Michigan: Podrían acusar a autoridades escolares

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd hopes a slightly damaged white van with a broken headlight will be the key to finding a driver who hit a bicyclist and drove away.

“Every time we have one of these, it shocks my soul that someone can run over and kill or leave for dead someone on the side of the road and not stop to help,” Sheriff Judd said.