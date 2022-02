¿Tienes un ex con una orden de captura pendiente? Este departamento de policía tiene un “Especial de San Valentín”

SARASOTA COUNTY (WFLA) - Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier for developers to build over seagrass meadows across the state. Senate Bill 198 would allow developers whose projects would impact seagrass beds to pay to have seagrasses restored in a different location through a seagrass mitigation bank.

Conservationists say the bill sounds like a good idea on paper, but claim it's not as simple as it seems.