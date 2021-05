Tesla en piloto automático se estrelló contra la patrulla del oficial, dice la oficina del alguacil de Washington

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) - He's the music man with a much-loved mullet. Tampa Bay's own Kenzie Wheeler sang his heart out in the semi-finals on NBC's hit show The Voice on Monday night in honor of his "MaMaw".

The 23-year-old from Dover has wowed America, week after week, now one step closer to The Voice crown as family and friends cheered Kenzie on from home at Keel Winery in Plant City.