Taco Bell venderá alitas de pollo solo por una semana en enero

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When it comes to understanding how safe a city or neighborhood is, a lot of times it boils down to crunching the numbers. While it may seem easy to just count the number of murders or robberies, there's actually a system to organize that data.

A change in the system that so far has cost nearly $33 million is leading to some potential complications for Florida law enforcement agencies. Other law enforcement agencies across the U.S. also have to pay to update their systems and focus on more than just numbers.