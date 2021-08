Spirit Airlines cancela la mitad de sus vuelos; American Airlines también está luchando

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - After a few quiet weeks, activity in the tropical Atlantic is starting to pick back up. The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring three separate areas in the tropics but thankfully none are of any concern in the short term.

One tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic now has a 20% chance of development over the next five days. Conditions will become more favorable for development over the weekend and into early next week as the disturbance moves near the Lesser Antilles.