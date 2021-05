‘Se siente como si mi vida hubiera terminado’: Madre de un niño de 6 años asesinado en un tiroteo pide justicia para su hijo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health added a total of 1,874 new coronavirus cases in Tuesday's report, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 2,313,815.

On Monday, over 39,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Florida Department of Health. The total number of people vaccinated across the state has officially surpassed 10 million.