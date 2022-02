Se acerca fecha de ejecución de Melissa Lucio, primera latina en Texas con esta condena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Jacksonville Beach police have released the name of a 33-year-old father of four who was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter.

Police said Jared Galen Bridegan died at the scene after officers were called on Feb. 16 to a report of a person being shot in the area of Sanctuary Boulevard and Jacksonville Drive in the Sanctuary Lake neighborhood.