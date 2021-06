Sam’s Club anuncia el regreso de muestras gratis

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - If permitting is finalized, an offshore fish farm demonstration could soon be coming to the Gulf of Mexico. The aquaculture project is planned to be about 40 miles off the coast of Venice. It would be the first of its kind in federal waters.

Ocean Era is the company behind the Tampa Bay demonstration. The Hawaii-based company aims to 'soften humanity's footprint on the seas'.