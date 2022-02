Revise sus mensajes privados en busca de cobros de deudas y estafas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities said two men were attacked when they tried to stop a New Port Richey man who was trying to steal a semi-truck on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

The chaos unfolded at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday evening after the suspect, Dale Patrick Ferris, 43, got into a crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 234.