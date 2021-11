“Qué horror”: mujer sospechosa de matar a madre soltera en Nueva York arrestada en Florida

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Authorities in Florida have determined the fatal shooting of a teenager who pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at police was justifiable homicide.

Pinellas-Pasco County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said in a letter released Monday that an investigation into the Oct. 16 shooting of 17-year-old Alexander King found that all officers involved performed within their legal duties after the teen repeatedly refused their orders to put down the weapon.