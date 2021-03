Publicaciones en un grupo privado de Facebook de la policía de Pittsburgh muestran hostilidad y odio

FILE – This April 25, 2019, file photo shows the thumbs-up “Like” logo on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook, following in Google’s footsteps, says it plans to invest $1 billion to support the news industry over the next three years. The social networking giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organizations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 for news. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)