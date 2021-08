Policía investiga informe de explosivo en camión cerca del Capitolio

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man is facing a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon after trying to steal a Snickers bar from a Largo WaWa gas station.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested 49-year-old Erick Minto after responding to a call from the WaWa on Walsingham Road, where an employee was threatened over the chocolate, caramel, and nougat bar.