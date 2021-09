Policía: Hombre buscado por el asesinato de una maestra de New Orleans que buscaba refugio del huracán Ida, fue capturado en Carolina del Norte

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As the country prepares to mark 20 years since the Sept. 11 attacks, one Hillsborough County Public School teacher is working to teach her students, who were not born yet, the magnitude of that day.

Lauren Leto is a Social Studies teacher at Strawberry Crest High School. She was in seventh grade when the 9/11 attacks happened. And now, 20 years later, she is using a letter she wrote as part of a middle school assignment to help teach her students about that tragic day.