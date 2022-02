Perro muere en incendio después de salvar a su dueña del fuego

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Only half of Florida's kindergarteners were ready for school, when it comes to reading and math. That's not a judgment, that's based on scoring by the Florida Department of Education.

Using the Star Early Literacy assessment, Florida kindergarteners were required to complete a 15 to 20 minute assessment to see how ready for public school they were. The assessment is developed by Renaissance, the company that started the Accelerated Reader program in 1986. According to Renaissance, 40% of the U.S. uses their programs to test student preparedness.