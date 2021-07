Perro casi decapitado por mujer de Nueva York se recupera por completo, dice refugio

YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) - Wednesday night's parade in Ybor City wasn't your typical celebration with bands, beads and floats, rather a gathering where people were flying the Cuban flag, drivers were beeping their horns driving down 7th Avenue, and those on the sidewalks were chanting, among other things, "Liberty."

For Jessica Pignano, this is an emotional time. Pignano was one of hundreds of Cuban Americans who attended a parade in Ybor City on Wednesday night. She explains she was born in Cuba but left at a young age.