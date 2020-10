Periodista embarazada de ESPN responde después de que un ‘troll’ intentara avergonzarla

View this post on Instagram

Last night I was on my feet for over 6 hours straight, in the rain, and knew that I would only get 3 hours of sleep because of a last second flight change. For the first time, maybe ever, I let a cruel troll tweet about the changes of my pregnant body get to me. Here’s the thing: being pregnant is hard, especially as I enter my third trimester. My feet swell and hurt like I’ve never imagined and my back constantly aches. Not to mention the slew of other symptoms like nausea, heartburn, and exhaustion. I am making a HUMAN LIFE! The baby I’m carrying around could live outside of my body right now, and my strong ass body made that baby from scratch. Completely separately, the job of a sideline reporter is also hard with the travel, prep, hustle to get information, and reality that we never get into a broadcast as much as we could have contributed. But you know what, I wouldn’t change ANY of my circumstances in a second. I feel so incredibly lucky to have a job that I’m so passionate about, it makes me forget that a little human is kicking my ribs. I am proud to be a pregnant woman working full-time and I am proud that the magnitude of creating a human life has not, and will not, slow me down. Women are freaking incredible and powerful and anyone who doesn’t see that can kiss my big achey butt. 👊