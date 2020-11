Pepsi presenta el sabor Apple Pie de edición limitada

☑️ Burnt crusts

☑️ Too much salt

☑️ Undercooked creations



Share a pic of your baking fails with #PepsiApplePieChallenge to get Pepsi Apple Pie.



With hints of warm cinnamon, buttery crust, and fresh apple, it’s the best pie you’ll never have to bake 🥧. pic.twitter.com/gcPD7I0a1x