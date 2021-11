Pastor interrumpe ataque de hombre armado durante servicio en su iglesia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- After more than six months orbiting Earth in the International Space Station, the four astronauts from NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission are set to return home on Monday.

NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, along with Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, are scheduled to start their journey back to Earth Monday afternoon with an anticipated nighttime splashdown. A Crew Dragon spacecraft named Endeavour will carry the four astronauts home.