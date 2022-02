Padre e hijo se vuelven virales en TikTok por crear conciencia sobre la demencia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The scale of the problems facing American residents to find affordable housing has grown to the point where not only is it bad in the U.S., a new study says the prices are bad in the whole world. To top that off, Tampa is one of the cities at the tip-top of the negative affordability ranking, according to Online Mortgage Advisor.

According to the mortgage study, Tampa is not only the fourth worst place in the U.S. for rental affordability, it's the ninth worst in the world. Tampa renters reportedly have to spend close to half their monthly income on rent alone. All this while the number of places to rent or buy continue to decrease as a historically stressed housing inventory remains on a downward trend.