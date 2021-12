Oficial de policía que acababa de regresar de su licencia por maternidad muere en un accidente

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in St. Petersburg is under arrest after threatening to kill a public servant. He now faces multiple charges. In an affidavit from St. Petersburg police, he is described as a member of a gang.

Alonzo Supreme Dale, 23 of St. Petersburg, was arrested after threatening to kill a public servant to "influence the performance of any act or omission" in the the requirements of their job. Police say a Pinellas County inmate recorded a conversation with Dale on Dec. 18, regarding multiple arrests of gang members.