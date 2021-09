Oficial de Houston muerto y otro herido en tiroteo en apartamento

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A publicized North Port Police Department search warrant from Sept. 15 gives new details about the timeline of events surrounding the missing persons case of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman not seen since the end of August.

The search warrant was signed to allow detectives from the North Port Police Department to examine an external hard drive currently located at the North Port Police Department's evidence locker. On Sept. 17, Brian Laundrie, Petito's fiancé, was reported missing and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation removed items from the home to help search for him.