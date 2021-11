Ocupantes ilegales desmembraron a mujer y vivían en la casa donde murió, dice la policía

CHICAGO (WGN/AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson said he is headed to the Ahmaud Arbery trial next week after one of the defense attorneys asked the judge that he does not want anymore Black pastors there.

An attorney for one of the white men standing trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery told the judge Thursday he doesn't want “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom after the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with the slain man's family.