Nuevas latas de Coca-Cola le ayudarán a sus clientes a “encontrar el sabor que buscan”, dice la compañía

TAMPA (WFLA) - Make way, mateys! About 300,000 pirates, err people, will invade Bayshore Boulevard and downtown Tampa for the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade on Saturday Jan 29. Gasparilla has been a tradition since 1904 in Tampa to re-enact the history of Jose Gaspar, a fictional pirate that legend says was known for terrorizing the coastal waters along Florida’s west coast in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

The Jose Gaspar pirate ship will arrive in Hillsborough Bay and make its way to the Seddon Channel between Davis Islands and Harbor Islands. The ship will dock at the Tampa Convention Center, where Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is expected to surrender the key to the city of Tampa into the hands of the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.