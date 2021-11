¡No lo beba! Retiran del mercado alcohol desinfectante por parecer botella de agua

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health issued a "No Swim" advisory for Bird Key Park in Sarasota County after detecting elevated levels of bacteria in the water on Monday, Nov. 22.

FDOH said the Environmental Protection Agency has linked health and water quality as it concerns bacteria, so they've issued the "No Swim" advisory, though the beach at Bird Key Park itself is still open. Currently, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended.