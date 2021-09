Niño de 3 años asesinado después de 150 disparos contra una casa de Carolina del Norte, dice la policía

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered an injury in the first quarter of their first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

While he was attempting to cover Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was hurt on the play. He tried to punch the ball out of Lamb's hands and, after watching the replay, it appears Murphy-Bunting's right arm got caught between Lamb and his teammate, Antoine Winfield Jr.