Niña de 6 años muere mientras viajaba en Haunted Mine Drop en Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park en Colorado

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - It was a scene Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said he'll never be able to unsee. In the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 5, deputies say 33-year-old Bryan James Riley shot and killed four people, including an infant, at a Lakeland home.

Neighbors near the area of North Socrum Loop Road found that their doorbell camera captured the horrific sounds of the deadly gunfire.