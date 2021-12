Nick Cannon dice que su hijo de 5 meses murió de un tumor cerebral

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nearly a year-to-date after his death, law enforcement officials are still releasing new information on murders committed by serial killer Samuel Little. Authorities say Little was the most prolific serial killer in United States history, with nearly 60 confirmed victims.

In prison, after decades of denying he'd killed anyone, Little admitted to Texas Ranger James Holland that he'd not only killed people, but that he'd killed close to 100 victims between 1970 and 2005.