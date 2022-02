Neumático fuera de control rompe parabrisas de una patrulla de policía

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) - Local businesses, fans, and part-time stadium workers are fearing disputes between Major League Baseball players and team owners will get in the way of the much-anticipated spring training games.

"It's very important to the local area, to the community, to the city of Lakeland, local donations to the churches, just an overall bonus to Lakeland,” said Delicia “Dee” Ebare, owner of Charlie’s Family Restaurant by Dee.