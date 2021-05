Mujer derrama bebida sobre Casey Anthony durante una discusión ‘acalorada’ sobre su ex en un bar de Florida, dice la policía

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) - A Dover high school teacher died by suicide one day after deputies say he was arrested for soliciting nude photos from minors online, according to the Hillsborough County medical examiner's office.

The sheriff's office announced last week the arrest of 37-year-old Anthony Michael Peace, a Strawberry Crest High School teacher, in an undercover investigation targeting people seeking to have sex with minors. During the investigation, deputies say Peace solicited nude photos from an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old boy and sent explicit videos of himself.