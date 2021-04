Mujer de California dice que ahogó a sus niños para protegerlos

FILE – In this April 12, 2021, file photo, photos, candles, flowers and balloons are placed as a memorial for three children who were killed at the Royal Villa apartments complex in the Reseda section of Los Angeles. A California woman suspected of killing her three children in the midst of a bitter custody battle said Thursday, April 15 that she drowned them to keep them away from their father, a television station reported. In a jailhouse interview, Liliana Carrillo told KGET-TV that she wanted to “protect” them from abuse, the station reported. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)