Mujer de 110 años de Ohio dice que ‘no lo habría logrado’ sin los chocolates Hershey’s Kisses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Capitol Police is establishing two field offices, one in Tampa and the other in San Francisco, as part of the continuing investigation into tracking down the suspects in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

"The field offices will be the first for the Department," the department said in a statement given to 8 On Your Side. "A regional approach to investigating and prosecuting threats against Members of Congress is important so we will be working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in those locations."