Muere el exsecretario de Defensa Donald Rumsfeld a los 88 años

TAMPA (WFLA) - Dr. Said Iravani is a Fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers he has experience in Geotechnical Engineering and Forensic Engineering. In 2010 he was called in to assist with Dolphin Towers in Sarasota after residents here noticed a problem.

"They discovered there was crack on the concrete slab of the transition zone from the residential units to the parking structure,' said Iravani who says residents also noticed other more superficial problems, Iravani added "They also noticed cracks forming in the drywalls and cosmetic features of that floor,"