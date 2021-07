MIRAR: Oso capturado en video colgando del comedero para pájaros

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While Lightning players were celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup victory, fans were out celebrating in the early morning hours Thursday. Some were seen leaving Amalie Arena at 4:30 a.m. and heading to Fergs and Hattricks.

Fans packed the seats at Amalie Arena and bars and restaurants across Tampa Bay for a celebration sweeter than last year's, when the team won but the pandemic restricted fan attendance. Many fans were heartbroken having to watch from afar in the "Distant Thunder."