'Me voy a casa' oficial de policía de Colorado con licencia administrativa después del arresto de una mujer con demencia por robo de $14

In this undated photo provided by Allisa Swartz, is Karen Garner, who is suing Loveland, Colorado and three of its police officers over her arrest in June 2020. According to her federal lawsuit, she suffers from dementia and was arrested after leaving a Walmart without paying for about $14 in items. Police body camera video shows an officer reaching for one of her arms, putting her on the ground and handcuffing her after she started to walk away from him. The officer has been placed on leave pending an investigation. (Allisa Swartz via AP)