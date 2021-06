¡Mandamás! El pequinés llamado Wasabi gana el show de Westminster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities on Monday identified the father and toddler who drowned after they were swept away by a current off Apollo Beach. The man who tried to rescue them is still missing as of Monday morning, authorities said.

Janosh Purackal and his 3-year-old son Daniel Purackal were swimming near the Apollo Beach Nature Preserve when they were swept away by the current around 9 p.m. Friday evening. Their bodies were recovered shortly after the incident.