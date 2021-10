Madre y novio acusados de encontrar el esqueleto de un niño en un apartamento de Texas con otros 3 niños

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 59-year-old Tampa man was injured Tuesday when police say he walked in front of a sedan that was traveling along 62nd Avenue N at 29th Street N in Pinellas County.

Official documents say the man failed to yield to the sedan when crossing the road around 8:45 p.m. As a result, he was struck by the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.