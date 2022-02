Madre es secuestrada frente a sus hijos y asesinada a tiros en una SUV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The big question surrounding Tom Brady's retired news is will he and his family stay in the Tampa Bay area?

Amber Lewis is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. She says the Tampa Bay area is attractive to former athletes for several reasons, including a variety of private and quiet neighborhoods, Tampa International Airport and the body of water surrounding the area, but if Brady is considering a move down south, he may want to give Tampa a second thought.