Los precios del gas podrían subir 20 centavos en las próximas semanas

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - The Red Cross is now helping a Highlands County resident after their mobile home was deemed a total loss following an early morning fire Friday.

According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, units from Sun 'n Lake, Highlands Lake, West Sebring, Battalion 1, and Medic 4 from Avon Park were alerted around 1:30 a.m. for a home fire in the 100 block of Century Boulevard in the Avon Park area.