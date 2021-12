Los grandes distritos escolares de California eliminan las calificaciones “D” y “F”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Ethics Commission announced it had found probable cause in a complaint filed against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

The Commission was reviewing a complaint regarding Fried's financial disclosures in 2017 and 2018. After review, the commission reported that there was probable cause she had violated the state constitution and financial disclosure laws through an inaccurate report on her earnings in that time frame.