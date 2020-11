Los Ángeles emite una orden de quedarse en casa y prohíbe la mayoría de las reuniones

FILE – This April 16, 2020 file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway (U.S. 101) in Los Angeles. U.S. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, ridiculed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, saying the proposal has “significant questions of legality.” (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)