Le piden a familia que abandone la casa de alquiler luego de que su madre muere por COVID-19

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — Boeing Space scrubbed its Starliner launch to the International Space Station Tuesday morning, just hours before it was set to launch out of the Kennedy Space Center.

This is the second time the launch has been delayed. Last Thursday, NASA announced that the Starliner's Orbital Flight Test-2 mission to the ISS would be postponed due to a thruster that threw the station out of orientation.