Ladrón de partes de auto muere luego de que un Toyota Prius le cayera encima

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Orlando police released a body camera video of former NFL player Zac Stacy being arrested Monday, showing him tell officers his ex-girlfriend "staged" the video that appears to show him assaulting her..

“The whole thing was staged," he said. "All she was trying to do was get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me. She knew I was down. She knew I was going through anxiety and depression. She knew I was going close this gap between me and my son."