La policía captura a un hombre buscado por 4 asesinatos luego de estar una semana prófugo de la justicia

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis couldn't help but smirk Monday after his response to a reporter's question about former President Donald Trump received a rousing ovation in Miami.

DeSantis was speaking to a crowd at Florida International University after signing his "Big Tech crackdown" bill into law on Monday morning. The new law is meant to punish tech companies that are accused of policing conservative thought.