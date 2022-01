“La peor casa en la mejor cuadra”: Casa inhabitable en San Francisco se vende por casi $2 millones

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man suspected of plotting a mass shooting in support of the terrorist group ISIS has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial for now.

Muhammed Al-Azhari was arrested in May 2020 for attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, namely, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), the U.S. Justice Department said.