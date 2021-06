La pareja de St. Louis que agitó sus armas, compran un arma nueva días después de declararse culpable

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local governments in Florida will not be allowed to stop utility companies from using certain fuels to get power to their customers, no matter what the environmental impact could be, under a new law signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor signed HB 919 into law on June 21. Specifically, it stops city or county governments from putting rules in place that control what types of energy are used by power companies to supply their customers with electricity.