La madre de Summer Wells presentó una orden de protección contra su esposo el año pasado

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A bill that was signed into law by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 21 will create a state database for teacher firings, resignations and personnel files for public and private schools.

HB 131 requires the Florida Department of Education to create and maintain a list of people who are disqualified from teaching in the state. Included in the database would be reasons for termination as well as a list of teachers who resigned rather than be fired for sexual misconduct.