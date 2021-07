La madre de la atleta olímpica Jordan Chiles ingresará a prisión federal el día que compita su hija

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough County Republican Party has sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling on him to oppose the United States Capitol Police's plans to establish a field office in Tampa.

"Governor DeSantis, you Must withdraw and terminate any real or perceived permissions," the letter penned by Chairman Col. Jim Waurishuk stated. "The existence of Capitol Police and the FBI in our State is a global statement that Florida Sheriffs and Peace Officers are incompetent and incapable of doing their jobs. Further, this is a slap in the face to our local Sheriffs and Police officers."